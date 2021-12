Virat Kohli, the skipper of India, says that they will look to put runs on the board, playing away from home has been their strength. Adds the wicket looks nice and the wicket starts getting better from Day 2 and it is an advantage batting first. States this is a challenging tour, their success abroad started from South Africa as they won the last time they toured here and it is going to be a good challenge and they need to be at their best. Informs they have had nice time to prepare and their preparation has been spot on. Informs they are playing with three seamers, Ashwin is also in and Thakur is the all-rounder.