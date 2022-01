India, on the other hand, failed to play consistent cricket over a longer period of time. They were poor in the middle overs both with ball and bat and at the end that proved to be the difference between the two sides. India need wickets in the middle overs and giving some overs to Venkatesh Iyer, the designated all-rounder in the team will provide more flexibility to the skipper, KL Rahul. The senior duo of Dhawan and Kohli were looking solid in the first game and they will be looking to convert those fifties into a big total in this game. But it is the young middle-order that need to step up and contribute more if India want to level the series here. Not many changes are expected in both the teams after just one game and it all depends on which team executes its skills better on the day. Can India level the series and keep their hopes of winning the series alive? Or will South Africa seal the ODI series in the second game itself? Either way, expect a riveting contest. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.