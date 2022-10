Keshav Maharaj, the stand in skipper of South Africa says they will have a bat first because it looks like a good wicket and will try to put runs on the board and then restrict the opposition. Informs that Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi aren’t feeling well today and they will be replaced by Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin. Ends by saying that the wicket does look good.