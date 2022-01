5.4 Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, no run, Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. KL Rahul looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge. South African players are very excited as they think that came off the outside edge and they appeal for a caught behind. But the umpire says no. There was definitely some noise there but South Africa opt against the review. Well, replay shows that the noise was of KL Rahul’s bat brushing the pads. Good decision from the umpire and good call from South Africa as well to not to take the review.Â