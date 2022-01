Dean Elgar took blows on his body to help his team draw the series and their pace bowlers are proving lethal at their home surface. On the other side, India will be without Siraj and Ishant Sharma could make a comeback after a long time. With forecast radar clear, we can expect an exciting contest from both teams as South Africa will be looking to win in their own backyard while India will look for their first series win in South Africa. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.