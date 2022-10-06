Lucknow: After winning the T20I series by 2-1 against South Africa, the Indian cricket team will look to make a positive start to the ODI series as well. Star opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has departed to Australia for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

The match will be played in Lucknow which is the home of Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be played at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?

India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

India vs South Africa ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

India vs South Africa Squads

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa’s ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.