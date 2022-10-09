Ranchi: The Indian cricket team will look to bounce back in the ongoing three-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the second game at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

South Africa won the first match by nine runs after a close contest. They will look to continue their form before an important T20I World Cup in Australia. David Miller performed brilliantly in the last match and could be dangerous for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will take place on October 10, Sunday.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begin?

India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

India vs South Africa ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

India vs South Africa Squads

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa’s ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.