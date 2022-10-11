New Delhi: India and South Africa are ready to face each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The series decider will be the last match for both teams before the T20I World Cup in Australia.

Both the teams have won one match each and will look to clinch the series with a win in the last match.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

India vs South Africa ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

India vs South Africa Squads

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa’s ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.