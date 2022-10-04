Indore: Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. It will be another test for the Indian bowlers who seem to be struggling for form, especially in the death overs.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

India vs South Africa T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo