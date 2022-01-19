<strong>Paarl:</strong> India takes on South Africa in a three-match ODI series but it is not a part of the ODI Super League. The new ODI Super League is a format put in place for the qualification of teams for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. As per ICC, not all matches in the build-up to the 2023 spectacle are part of the ODI Super League. It only implies to pre-decided series. <p></p> <p></p>"If teams play three series, all do not count towards that. In some cases, they may play four or five matches in a series, but only three pre-decided matches will count for the Super League points," says the ICC. <p></p> <p></p><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"> <p></p><p class="cb-nws-para">Here is the format as per ICC: <em>"Each team plays three ODIs against eight other teams. Four of these are home series and four are away series. This means each team plays a total of 24 ODIs."</em> Ten points are added for each win and five for a tie/no result/abandoned match.</p> <p></p>The series against West Indies next month would be a part of the ODI Super League. <p></p> <p></p>As a part of the ODI Super League, the Indian team has already played nine games and is occupying the seventh spot with 49 points. <p></p> <p></p>In the 13-team 2023 World Cup, eight sides including India qualify automatically. <p></p> <p></p></section>&nbsp;