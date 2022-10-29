India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Perth Weather Forecast October 30: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Weather Update

India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Forecast

Perth Weather Update: India and South Africa will clash in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup. India, having won against Pakistan and Netherlands, just need a win to march into the semis. South Africa are also in line to make it to the top four after beating Bangladesh in the last game. If they can beat India, it will almost seal their place in the semifinal.

India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Report

Thankfully, rain is not a threat in Perth and there are high chances that there will be a full 20-over game on display for the fans to enjoy.

India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Pitch Report

Perth is one of the fastest wickets in Australia. There is good pace and carry on the wicket and the bowlers are in the game all the time. It will not be a walk in the park for the batters.

Toss Timing

The India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, October 30. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 4:00 PM.

India vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi