Mumbai: Time and again, IPL has played a platform for players to take it to the next level. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are a few of the best finds of the tournament. With the South Africa T20I series coming up just after the conclusion of IPL 2022, a few new faces could be rewarded with a national call-up. There are a number of unheard-off domestic talents who have improved. With this being a year when the T20 WC will be played, a few players can maximise their opportunity.

Reports suggest Virat Kohli and a few other senior players could be rested.

Here are a few players who could make it to the national side after their impressive show in the ongoing IPL.

Umran Malik: The J&K pacer has been the talk of the town. He has clocked surreal heights with his raw pace. Plaudits also reckon he could have a good future with the national team. But will he get drafted into the national scheme of things so quickly? That remains to be seen. He certainly would be in the reckoning.

Ayush Badoni: Consistency aside, Badoni has played some little gems in IPL 2022. The youngster displayed a spectacular array of strokes against the searing pace of Ferguson and slog-swept Rashid Khan’s googly for a six-over-deep mid-wicket. He is another player who could be rewarded with a national call-up.