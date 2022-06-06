India Vs South Africa: Top Five Key Battles To Watch Out For

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will begin the five-match T20I series against South Africa on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Some of the big names including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are missing from the series and stand-in captain KL Rahul will lead the side in their absence.

The series is very important to check the bench strength of the Indian team and prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Team India is also on the verge of creating history in the very first match of the series. If India win against South Africa in the first match, they will create a record of 13-straight-wins in T20Is.

Everyone is eager to see how young Indian players will fare against the Proteas. There will be a few tough battles in the middle between some individual players who will decide the outcome of the series. On that note, let’s take a look at the top five battles to look out for in the upcoming T20I series.

5. Temba Bavuma Vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is coming into the series on the back of Purple Cap winning performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He played a huge role in taking Rajasthan Royals to the final of the tournament as he took a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. It will be interesting to see the kind of approach he will take against South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma is a middle-order batsman and will often come against Chahal. The South African has always been a good player of spin bowling and will try to be a tough challenge for Chahal during the series.

4. David Miller Vs Harshal Patel

David Miller played brilliantly for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He scored 481 runs an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73 as the Titans won the IPL trophy in their very first attempt. He will be a tough nut to crack for Harshal Patel, who is also coming from a fantastic IPL season with the ball. He bagged 19 wickets with an economy of 7.66 for RCB which shows his good form. It will be interesting to see how Patel uses his skills to get rid of Miller during the series.

3. Quinton de Kock Vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was average for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He didn’t do something exceptional for the team and got a few wickets in the tournament. He took 12 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 7.34 and will look to improve his performance in the upcoming series. Bhuvneshwar will face a tough challenge from Quinton de Kock, who was in terrific form in the tournament. Providing much-needed stability to the Lucknow Super Giants’ top order, Quinton de Kock scored 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97. He will look to continue his good form in the series to help the visitors seal the series.

2. Rishabh Pant Vs Anrich Nortje

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022. His team failed to reach the playoffs of the tournament, but one cannot question Pant’s dedication during the tournament. He finished the competition with 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 and will look to continue his lethal form in the series against South Africa. The vice-captain will get a tough challenge for Anrich Nortje.

Nortje played under Pant for Delhi in the IPL and it will be interesting to see how he stops the Indian wicketkeeper during the series.

1. KL Rahul Vs Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada played wonderfully for their respective teams in the IPL 2022. The star Indian batsman scored 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 for Lucknow Super Giants, while Rabada picked 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.46. Rahul will lead the home team in the series and it will be interesting to see how he tackles Proteas’ most lethal weapon.