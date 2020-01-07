Virat Kohli won the toss and the Indian captain has opted to field first in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium at Indore on Tuesday. The three-match series is now reduced to a two-match series given that the 1st T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India have gone in with the same combination as Guwahati. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return to the sides after successfully recovering from their injuries. The visitors too have kept their same playing XI.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)

Captains have their say at the toss:

Virat Kohli: We will bowl first again. Pretty good wicket to bat, but in the first half, there could be some swing and nip around. It’s a brilliant batting track. Pretty much on track, the main focus is to see youngsters take up the pressure – need to see who can do that, in big games, we need 11 fit players ready to go. There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It’s all about doing what’s best for the team. Same team, no changes at all.

Lasith Malinga: We were looking to bowl first, but these are things we can’t control. I’m concentrating on white-ball cricket over the last couple of years, just want to do well with my lines and lengths. We don’t have too much time to give opportunities to others. We are also playing the same XI as the last match.’