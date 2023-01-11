India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dream 11 Team Prediction: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka, now Rohit Sharma led India look to seal the series by winning the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 11. India is currently placed at the fourth position on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings whereas Sri Lanka is currently placed at the eighth spot on the rankings. Both India and Sri Lanka have played 162 matches against each other in the ODI format so far where India won 93 matches while Sri Lanka managed to win 57 games. Here is the dream11 team of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Which will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 01:00 PM IST

Start Time: 12 January, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis(C)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(VC), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Probable XI

India: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, D Madushanka, K Rajitha

