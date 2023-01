IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Eden Garden, Kolkata Highlights: Kl Rahul Stars As IND Beat SL By 4 Wickets

LIVE Score IND vs SL 2nd ODI And Latest Match Updates: Sri Lanka will be upset with their batting effort. At 101/1 with two set batters, they were all set for a big score but a massive collapse saw them lose six wickets for 59 runs to leave them reeling at 160-7. Sri Lanka got off to a good start in the 2nd ODI before Mohammed Siraj removed Avishka Fernando.

Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis then stablised the innings with a half-century stand and took Sri Lanka over the 100 run mark. However, Kuldeep Yadav removed Kusal Mendis LBW which was followed by the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva in the next over by Axar Patel which put India back in control of the game. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat in the second ODI.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj The Rohit Sharma-led side are 1-0 up in the series after beating Sri Lanka by 67 runs. Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI ton while half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma propelled India to 373. Dasun Shanaka scored a century for Sri Lanka but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to win the game.