India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, LIVE streaming: Teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV and online in India on January 7 at Holkar Stadium, Indore at 7:00 PM IST

After the washout at Guwahati in the 1st T20I on Sunday, India and Sri Lanka will begin their T20I series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The main focus for both the teams will be a winning start to the year and in fact the decade as well, after the false start at the Guwahati.

unseasonal rains spoiled the fun for the fans in Assam, however, the weather forecast in Central India is clear for a good evening’s game.

Here are the details of the match:

WHAT: India vs Sri Lanka,2nd T20I

WHEN: January 7. 2019 – 7:00 PM IST (match start time) – TOSS – 6:30 PM IST

WHERE: Holkar Stadium, Indore

BROADCAST: Star Network

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

PITCH REPORT: It is expected to be a high-scoring game. Co-incidentally, India versus Sri Lanka is the only T20I game played at the venue in 2017. In that match, India scored a mammoth 260 for five in which Rohit Sharma top-scored with 118 off 43 balls. India won the match by 88 runs.

It would be a great opportunity for India to get their house in order ahead of the upcoming World T20 in Australia.

IND vs SL Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (c), Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan