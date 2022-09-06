Dubai: After facing defeat against Pakistan in their first Asia Cup 2022 Super Four fixture, India are ready to go up against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to win the match and strengthen their position in order to qualify for the final of the tournament.

Virat Kohli is back in form which is good news for Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was disappointed with the loss against Pakistan and will certainly do everything to win the next match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match.

When Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?

The India and Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup Super 4 will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka begin?

The India and Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup Super 4 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The India and Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup Super 4 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The India and Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup Super 4 is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.