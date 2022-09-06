IND vs SL T20I in Dubai: Weather Forecast

Dubai: India will take on Sri Lanka in their second fixture of the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won their last Super Four game against Afghanistan, while India lost their last match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to find their best form against Sri Lanka in an important match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli has returned to form which is a huge boost for the Indian cricket team ahead of the match.

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Dubai on match day will be 39 Celcius during the day and fall to 30 Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain are just 1% at night. The match will not be affected by rain.

IND vs SL T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs SL T20I Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a high-scoring ground. The pitch will have a lot of assistance for the batters and both teams will look to score big runs in the match.

Toss Timing

The toss of the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.