KL Rahul has been removed as the vice-captain of Indian men's ODI cricket team for the Sri Lanka series

New Delhi: In its first assignment of 2023, India will be up against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will face the islanders in three T20Is first and then will play the same number of ODI matches. Hardik Pandya will lead the team in T20Is that will take place on January 3, 5 and 7 in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot, whereas Rohit Sharma will resume the leadership duties from ODIs that will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12 and 15.

KL Rahul has served as Rohit’s deputy when available but the 30-year-old is removed as ODI vice-captain for India vs Sri Lanka series and in his place, Hardik Pandya has been promoted as the new vice captain of the Indian men’s ODI team.

Even though Rahul had captained India in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the ODI matches against South Africa and Zimbabwe but now has been removed from all the duties.

According to reports, BCCI is considering Hardik Pandya for full-time captaincy in both T20 and ODI formats.

India’s squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.