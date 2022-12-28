Fans slam BCCI for not selecting Sanju Samson in ODI series

New Delhi: India will begin 2023 season with a home series agianst Sri Lanka in January. The Men in Blue will face the islanders in three match T20I series first and then will play as many T20Is. BCCI on December 27, announced the squad for both white-ball series and surprisingly Sanju Samson was not included in the ODI team. He is there in the T20I squad but in the World Cup year, his exclusion from ODI team is quite surprising.

Even after scoring 284 runs this year in total of nine innings, Sanju Samson remained not out on five occasions but despite of it, he was not been considered for the job. He is included on the T20 squad against Sri Lanka but in the World Cup year, where 0DIs will be more in focus.

His exclusion from the ODI squad is a major shocker because there’s no Rishabh Pant in the ODI squad as well. Ishan Kishan has been selected as wicketkeeper-batsman and his deputy will be KL Rahul, who isn’t a regular stumper but has played quite a few matches as wicketkeeper.

After the squad announcement, here is how fans have reacted to Sanju’s exclusion

Does the BCCI selection committee select players while intoxicated?, don’t you think Sanju Samson should have replaced KL Rahul in ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja should have been selected when he is fit, Don’t trash the national team, take out the flops, world cup is near. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7DtfZaQjmc Deepa ?? (@Deepa_Gurukkal) December 27, 2022

Average of 66 and strike rate of 104 Sanju Samson hasn’t done anything wrong. When it was T20 world cup it was told that we are looking him in ODIs but now in T20. #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/t7Rjz5cLos Crictic (@Aayain1) December 27, 2022

Sanju’s omission from the ODI squad has infuriated the wicketkeeper-batter’s fans and followers around the world, who have questioned the BCCI’s decision to ignore the 28-year-old batter from Kerala, who has played 11 ODIs for India to date, 10 of which came in 2022.