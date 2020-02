India vs Sri Lanka, IN-W vs SL-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Live Streaming: Teams, Time in IST and W

India vs Sri Lanka, IN-W vs SL-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Live streaming: Teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV and online in India on February 29 at Junction Oval, Melbourne, at 9:30 AM IST

After becoming the first side to seal a semi-final spot, Harmapreet Kaur-led India would lock horns against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in a Group A ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash. The Lankans having lost both their matches thus far have to win against India to keep their semis hopes alive. Kaur in an interview on Friday made it clear that India would take their opposition ”very seriously”.

India has the liberty of trying their bench strength and they could opt for a few changes. India opener Smriti Mandhana would look to get among the runs ahead of the knockouts.

IN-W vs SL-W Match Details

What: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

When: 9:30 AM IST

Where: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Broadcast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio

Live Updates: India.com

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Umesha Thimashini.