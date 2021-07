Prithvi Shaw is down for a chat, he says that it has been a long time since he has batted in an actual game and he is really looking forward to this series. Adds that there are a lot of brilliant players in India and there is plenty of competition but still it is like a family. Says that T20 and ODI are very different formats and he will look to take more time in this format. About Rahul Dravid, says that it is fantastic to work under him and he shares a lot of experience.Â