Indian captain, Virat Kohli, says that this is a chasing ground and tells that two times teams have won batting second. On the dew already present on the ground, the Indian skipper says that it’s not a bad thing. Tells that with a lot of dew on the grounds, defending total is a difficult task. On India’s not so good record in T20Is, the Indian skipper tells that they have World Cup in their sight and they will prepare that thing in consideration. Tells that there are three proper fast bowlers in the side. Reveals that Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja are the players who miss out.