PITCH REPORT – Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report. He says the match is on the black soil pitch. He says that the right boundary is short and the left is long. He mentions that the straight at Lucknow is the longest in the country. Russel Arnold joins him and he says that the conditions are good and there will not be much dew. He informs that the pitch is hard and there will be a nice pace and bounce. He recokns that 180 is a par score today.