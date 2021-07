17.4 Varun Chakravarthy to Dasun Shanaka, out, OUT! STUMPED! Varun Chakravarthy gets his first wicket in international cricket. What a moment for him. Tossed up nicely on off, Dasun Shanaka strides forward and looks to defend but misses. Brilliant work from Ishan Kishan behind the sticks. Dasun Shanaka loses his balance and Kishan waits for it and then whips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs and the replay shows that Dasun Shanaka’s feet were up in the air.Â