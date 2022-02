Sri Lanka need their batters to step up if they are to level the series. In the first game, it was only Charith Asalanka who got a good start. Although they do have an experienced bowling pack, they have taken a blow in the spin department with the loss of Maheesha Theekshana due to an injury. There might be some new faces in this game. The visitors have a poor T20I record against India and they would be eyeing to turn their luck around. Also, the conditions are overcast here so rain might play a part. But we hope that it stays away from the action. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.Â