7.5 Navdeep Saini to Oshada Fernando, 1 run, Chance of a run out but misses! Iyer just picked the wrong end. Yes, even the non-striker would have been out but at the striker’s end, it would have been an easier chance. It is on a length and around off, OF taps it towards point and takes off. Perera is not sure whether the run is on so he stops. Fernando though continues to run towards him. Perera then goes after it. Iyer should probably be having a look but instead he takes a decision a little too quickly and has a shy at the non-striker’s end and misses. He actually could have taken his own time there and had a shy at the striker’s end or even lobbed it to the bowler who showed great awareness to run towards the stumps at the keeper’s end but rush of blood got the better of the youngster.