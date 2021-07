Rahul Dravid is up for a chat, he says that the covid happened and there is a chance for the new players to take the opportunity. Adds that if they are selected in the squad they have to be ready to play anytime. Says that no one is here for holiday. Adds that It is good to give a chance to the youngsters and it is up to them to take the opportunity and to perform. Says that staying in the bubble is a hard challenge and they had just a little damp as Krunal Pandya tested positive.Â