Coming into this pink-ball Test, we might see both sides make some changes to their lineups and Sri Lanka have already named a few of those. Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera are two forced changes and we expect more by Sri Lanka. Both India and Sri Lanka will need their batters to put their best foot forward against the pink ball which does a lot more in the air and off the surface than the red cherry. Lots of things to look forward to in the second and the final Test of the series which promises to be a cracker with 100% crowd allowed in the stadium. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.