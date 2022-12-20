Rohit, Virat To Get Dropped For Sri Lanka T20Is?

New Delhi: After an eventful 2022 which saw India maintain its dominance in bilateral matches but fail in multination events, the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin the year 2023 with new hopes and ambitions. 2023 is an important year for the Indian team because of the ODI World Cup. India would like to become the fourth host nation in a row to win the ODI World Cup.

In 2023, the focus will be more on ODIs and in the first quarter as India will play as many as three ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. The schedule has already been announced and the first series will be against Sri Lanka in the first half of January.

Apart from the ODIs, India will play T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Since the shortest format games won’t be on India’s priority list, it’ll be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli will feature in the T20Is against Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Rohit and Virat were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand last month. There are chances that Rohit and Virat will sit out again and Pandya, who’s seen as a future India captain, will lead.

Players likely to get selected

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav