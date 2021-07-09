New Delhi: The President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Shammi Silva revealed that initially, they were looking to host India for three matches but after some negotiations with the Indian cricket board, the Sri Lankan cricket board were able to convince the BCCI to increase the number of matches to six that will help them to raise an additional USD 6 million in revenue. The board will now be able to earn approximately USD 12 million from the India series which comes to roughly 89.9 crore INR.

“We had initially finalised to host three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian Cricket Board, we managed to increase the matches to six which will enable us to raise an additional $6 million in revenue. SLC will be able to provide a large income to the country with Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa’s vision of building a strong economy through Sports,” Silva told dailynews.lk.

“We missed out on several tours as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we did not reduce the monthly salaries and allowances of our cricketers. None of their facilities were deducted either. In the face of this situation, the cricketers should give out their best display to the country,” Silva went on to further add.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule:

13th July: 1stODI

16th July: 2nd ODI

18th July: 3rd ODI

21st July: 1st T20I

23rd July: 2nd T20I

25th July: 3rd T20I

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.