New Delhi: After eventful 2022, India will start 2023 with a home series against Sri Lanka at home. The islanders have travelled to India to take part in a white-ball series which will have three T20Is and as many ODI matches. The series will start from T20Is with the first one scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

Here’s a look at 10 players to watch out for in the upcoming shortest format assignment:

Sanju Samson: Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will hope to make the most of this opportunity. He is only selected for the T20I series and will most likely bat as a finisher.

Suryakumar Yadav: World’s No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar would want to start from where he left off in 2022 and help India dominate the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Washington Sundar: Sundar impressed with his show in the last quarter of 2022, and in 2023 he will hope to start strong.

Ishan Kishan: In his last appearance for India, Ishan scored a double century, and in Pant’s absence, he will take the gloves and open the innings as well.

Umran Malik: Umran Malik has impressed with his speed so far, and in 2023, he would want to reach new heights.

Dasun Shanka: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka impressed with his show when SL travelled to India last year for a three-match T20I series. In the upcoming assignment as well, he will hope to build on that performance.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga is the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler. He will be a big threat to India. With the bat as well, he is capable of hurting the opposition team.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Rajapaksa is the backbone of the SL batting unit. He is an aggressive batter who can take the game away from the opposition at any point.

Maheesh Theekshana: 22-year-old spinner Theekshana is a new spin bowling sensation from Sri Lanka. He will put Indian batters to the test with Hasaranga.

Pathum Nissanka: Opening batter Pathum Nissanka is one of the best batters in the SL line-up. He has scored 1015 runs in 36 T20Is played to date.