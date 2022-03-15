New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a bold prediction regarding Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka series where the hosts whitewashed the visitors in the T20 and Test series. Jaffer stressed on the fact that current captain can become a better test captain than former skipper Virat Kohli.

“Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don’t know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain.” – Jaffer after the interaction with ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday, Wasim Jaffer said this about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Jaffer also threw some light on the World test championship cycle and explained why it will not be a problem for India to qualify for the finals.

“We aren’t going to play a lot of Tests. There is one Test against England then in Bangladesh so there are lots of breaks. However, if all players are fit and if we play consistently as Australia is going to come later, then I don’t think it (qualifying for WTC Final) should be a problem.”

On the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, it were mostly the batters who looked to attack frequently rather than defend. This was precisely what Shreyas Iyer did in his Player of the Match performance against Sri Lanka in the pink-ball affair.