Ahead of the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a unique session with trainer Nick Webb. After the training session, the two India cricketers ganged up on Webb in what looked like a light-hearted moment.

Chahal was boxing and Webb was blocking when Pant took the opportunity and sneaked in from behind and caught the trainer unawares. Webb was caught in a tangle as he was locked and Chahal made the most of it as he started beating the trainer who could not defend himself.

Pant took to Instagram and shared the video and captioned it as, “This what happens when @nick.webby makes you workout too much.”

View this post on Instagram This what happens when @nick.webby makes you workout too much 😛😂. A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:24am PST

Not just Pant, Webb too shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it as, “This is what you get in return for keeping these men honest and hitting them around the chops when they get lazy with their guard.”

After the Guwahati dampener, both the cricketers are expected to feature in the starting XI at the Holkar Stadium.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led India would be looking at the match as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and permutations ahead of the World T20 later this year in Australia.

It is expected to be a high-scoring game at Indore. Co-incidentally, India versus Sri Lanka is the only T20I game played at the venue in 2017. In that match, India scored a mammoth 260 for five in which Rohit Sharma top-scored with 118 off 43 balls. India won the match by 88 runs.