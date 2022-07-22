India vs West Indies ODI Live Streaming Cricket

Trinidad: India are without regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting from Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval. The captaincy duties have now been handed over to opener Shikhar Dhawan, who will be the seventh captain to lead India this year when they take the field for the first ODI.

Despite missing so many prominent players, the Dhawan-led visitors start as favourites against a struggling West Indies side — which is a testament to India’s deep bench strength. It also presents opportunities for players like Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda to showcase their temperament and skill-sets in ODI cricket.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, July 22.

What are the timings of India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

What are the squads for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shephard (reserve) and Hayden Walsh Jr (reserve)

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.