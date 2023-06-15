India vs West Indies 2023: How To Watch Matches Free Online?

The India tour of West Indies will be streaming free of cost on Jiocinema on any sim card.

New Delhi: India will take on West Indies in the multi-format series next month. The series will comprise two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. This will be India's first assignment for the next WTC cycle. India reached the final of the World Test Championship 2023 but suffered a crushing defeat to Australia. This was India's second loss in as many finals in WTC.

The squad for the West Indies tour is likely to see a few changes. As per reports, Cheteshwar Pujara will be dropped from the Test team following an extended lean patch. Mohammed Shami is also likely to be rested. Yashasvi Jaiswal could replace Pujara in the Test squad while Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are likely to find spots in the Test team. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill should be part of the Test squad.

The tour will also serve as a preparation for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year. All the big guns will be available for the ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, however, will not play the T20I series and the Hardik Pandya-led side will see the young brigade establishing their authority on the Caribbean turf.