India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Queens Park Oval, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Probable Playing 11s, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Queens Park Oval, Trinidad Weather Forecast:

India will play the second ODI game of the three-match series against West Indies on Sunday at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. India got a stunning victory in the first match of the series. While the West Indies lost the match with three runs, the opener of the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan missed his century with the same number. Now, with the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series, they would be seeking to improve on their middle-order meltdown, where they slipped from 213-1 in 33 overs to end up with 307-8 in 50 overs, a total way below the mark projected in the first half of their innings.

In the second match on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, India will be aiming to improve on the late wobble and seal the series to make Wednesday’s match a dead rubber.

According to weather.com, the temperature on 24th July, Sunday will range between 31 degrees -25 degrees Celcius. Humidity will be high 68 to 81% and there are 6-20 % chances of rainfall. Wind direction and speed are East and 10 to 25 km/h respectively.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: DD Sports

Online Live Streaming: FanCode

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Pitch Report

Queen’s Park Oval has always been a good pitch with something for both batters and bowlers. We saw the quality of the pitch in the first match as well. A good amount of cloud cover is expected and that will give a glimmer of hope to the pacers from either side.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI Probable 11s

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.