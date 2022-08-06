India vs West Indies 4th T20I, Lauderhill Weather Forecast

This week in the T20I series between India and West Indies has seen some turbulence. The start of the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre was delayed by three hours due to a delay in luggage arrival. Then the USA visas of both teams were made available at the eleventh hour in Guyana, thanks to the intervention by their government, which paved the way for the Florida leg of the series to happen as per schedule at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill on Saturday and Sunday.

India arrive with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and would be seeking to seal the series with the fourth match on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. For West Indies, they would be aiming to square the series 2-2 and set up Sunday’s match as a winner-takes-it-all decider.

The temperature will be around 16 degrees in the morning with clouds like to hover around the ground. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain likely to play spoilsport.

India vs West Indies Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: DD Sports

Online Live Streaming: Fancode

India vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch will see a balance throughout the game, and we might see an even contest between bat and ball. It will be the first T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground since December last year, so it will be exciting to see how the pitch behaves once the match begins.

Toss Timing

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday, August 6. The match starts at 8 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

India vs West Indies Probable XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.