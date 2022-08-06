Lauderhill: India will take on the West Indies in the fourth T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida with an eye on the series win. The away team is currently leading the five-match series by 2-1 and will look to clinch it with a victory on Saturday.

This week in the T20I series between India and West Indies has seen some turbulence. The start of the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre was delayed by three hours due to a delay in luggage arrival.

Then the USA visas of both teams were made available at the eleventh hour in Guyana, thanks to the intervention by their government, which paved the way for the Florida leg of the series to happen as per schedule at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I match.

What date fourth T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

What time will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.