Lauderhill: India will take on the West Indies in the fifth T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. The away team has already won the series after a 59-run win in the 4th T20I. The Indian cricket team will be seeking to test their bench strength, while the West Indies will try to finish it on a good note.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I match.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on August 7 (Sunday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.