India vs West Indies BREAKS all-time streaming record in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC numbers explode

India vs West Indies sets new streaming record in T20 World Cup 2026. ICC.tv crosses 2024 numbers as social media views surge past 10 billion.

India vs West Indies streaming record

The Super 8 match between India and West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 smashed the previous record for the highest number of people watching at the same time on streaming platforms. This beat the old peak set during the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

2026 edition becomes the most Digital and Global Tournament

The T20 World Cup 2026 has turned out to be the most digitally watched and easily available edition in history. ICC.tv and the ICC’s social media channels have set new records across all digital platforms.

ICC.tv already beats entire 2024 numbers

By this stage, ICC.tv has already crossed the total number of users and total watch time of the complete 2024 tournament. Compared to the same point in 2024, unique users have gone up by 28%, and total viewing time has jumped by 56%.

Social Media views cross 10 billion – Heading past 2024 total

On social media, the ICC has already gone past 10 billion video views and is expected to beat the 16 billion views recorded in the entire 2024 World Cup.

Fans watching more – Longer average time

The numbers show that fans are not just watching more, but they are staying for longer parts of the tournament than ever before. The average watch time per unique user has increased to 58 minutes, compared to 47 minutes at the end of the Super 8 stage in 2024.

Multi-language feeds make it bigger worldwide

Multi-language commentary and feeds have played a huge role in making the tournament more enjoyable for fans around the world. Nearly half of the total playtime has come from non-English languages. Three of the top five most-watched streams during the tournament were in non-English languages.

ICC.tv has provided commentary in Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Japanese, and Bahasa Indonesia, helping connect with fans in many different cricket-loving countries.

Biggest growth in new markets

The highest jump in viewership has come from non-traditional cricket markets. These areas have seen a 69% increase in users. Germany recorded a massive 150% rise in unique users compared to 2024, while Italy saw a 136% increase. Japan and South Korea both crossed 100% growth in both views and unique users.

ICC’s goal of a truly global event coming true

These strong numbers show clear progress toward the ICC’s aim of making this the most global and easily accessible T20 World Cup ever. There is steady growth in how many people watch, how long they watch, and where they are watching from, all thanks to more language options and growing interest in new parts of Europe and Asia.

