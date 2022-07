Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says that he is ready to go and it’s been good to have had some time off considering the number of games they play. Adds that the ground looks good and its good to see the fans in large numbers they just need to see how the wicket plays. Mentions that they have had some changes from the ODI series and guys like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have come in.