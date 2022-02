The Windies’ batting was well below par in the 50-over series but the shortest form of the game is where they are the Kings. They might not have that golden generation of T20I cricketers anymore but are always a threat given the power-hitting they possess. All eyes will be on Odean Smith and the visitors will hope his good form continues. We might also see the return of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard who missed the majority of the ODI series. Will the Windies be able to get their first win of the tour? Or will the hosts continue to dominate? We’ll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.