West Indies have a powerful batting line-up, but they have not been able to display their magic yet. Coming into this game, they will want the middle-order, in particular, to step up. West Indies could make a few changes. We did see Akeal Hosein being promoted up the order which did not work in their favor. However, they could shuffle things once more. They could get in Jason Holder, who has been in some fine touch with the ball and bat. He could prove to be a threat. They do have the quality in their ranks and are well and truly capable of leveling this series here. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.Â