India were expected to win this series despite a poor performance in South Africa and they have lived up to the expectations. However, the bigger goal for India is to try out some players in specific positions in specific conditions and with Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav putting up good performances in the middle order, India will be quite happy with how things have panned out. Another concern was that India was not taking wickets in the middle overs and India have rectified that aspect of their game quite well in this series. The only concern will be the form of Virat Kohli but given the class of the former captain, a big score might just be around the corner.Â