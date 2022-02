West Indies came really close to getting their first win of the tour last time around but the blitz from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell just wasn’t enough. Their openers have failed throughout the tour and with almost nothing to play for, the visitors might also tweak their playing XI. One man who certainly deserves to keep his place in the playing XI is Roston Chase. He was given a chance in the first T20I as Holder was injured but Chase has turned out to be their best bowler. So, will the hosts make a double clean sweep? Or will the T20I Kings end the tour on a high? We’ll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.