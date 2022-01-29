New Delhi: India ODI and T20 captain Rohit Sharma to have a new deputy ahead of first ODI match between India vs South Africa starting 6th February. According to several reports, Team India’s wicketkeeper and swashbuckling batter Rishabh Pant can serve as vice-captain of the team in the first ODI match in Ahmedabad.

BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) has confirmed that the regular vice-captain KL Rahul will be available only after first ODI. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series and Shikhar Dhawan been tested as a white ball captain, Pant looks like an obvious choice for vice-captaincy. It is noteworthy that Pant took over as captain of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and led them reasonably well. Capitals entered the playoffs for two consecutive years – 2020 and 2021.

See, it’s a matter of just a match as KL will join in from the 2nd game. Both Shikhar and Rishabh could be able deputies. Rishabh as a wicketkeeper anyway has a lot of say in captaincy decisions for reviews and field setting. If they feel the need of a vice-captain, either of them can fill in the shoes,” a top BCCI official told InsideSport.

“You need to keep the next in line ready. I’m not saying Rishabh will make a good captain or will be the captain. But you have to look at potential options and groom them. For now, KL and Rishabh are both good options who have a guaranteed place in the side. Rishabh has shown maturity while KL is also catching up,” the official said.

India will look to go back to winning ways with the home series against West Indies. This series will be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as a regular white ball captain. The series will comprise of 3 ODI and 3 T20’s in Ahmedabad and Kolkata respectively.