New Delhi: India squad for ODI and T20 series have been announced after Indian selectors concluded their long meeting. Rohit Sharma is back as skipper for the ODI and T20 series against the West Indies. There have been surprise inclusions in both T20 and ODI squads after a disappointing South Africa tour where Team India suffered 2-1 defeat in tests and 3-0 whitewash in the ODI.

Ravi Bishnoi have earned a maiden call-up in the ODI and T20 series. There were reports that Ravichandran Ashwin was not fit and hence has been rested from the both squads. Young left-arm Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav have been added to ODI squad.

ODI squad:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

This will be Rohit’s first assignment as regular captain for the Indian team. Under his captaincy, Rohit clinched the Asia Cup 2018 tournament where Virat Kohli was rested.