Kolkata: Former India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating history for India. The 33 year old master batter is just 73 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I’s. Currently, New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill holds the record of most runs (3299). After Kohli (3227), there is Rohit Sharma (3197) who is in stellar form currently.

Kohli will look to amends in the T20 series against West Indies as he wasn’t in the best of nicks in the ODI series. Although, India blanked West Indies 3-0 in that series, Kohli’s contribution with the bat was abysmal. His scores were 8, 18 and 0 in the 3 match ODI series held in Ahmedabad.

In comparison to ODIs, the T20I series is expected to be more competitive as the shortest format of the game is arguably the West Indies’ strongest suit.

After a clinical performance in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, at Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday.